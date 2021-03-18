Causeway Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Causeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) by 69.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167,300 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of 360 DigiTech worth $4,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 161.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech during the third quarter valued at about $18,837,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 439.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 123,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 100,538 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 4,118.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 762,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,102,000 after acquiring an additional 744,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech during the third quarter valued at about $651,000. 39.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QFIN stock opened at $32.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.28. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $33.38.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $8.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.89 by $1.51. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 38.38%. Equities analysts forecast that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QFIN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of 360 DigiTech in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, 360 DigiTech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.35.

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

