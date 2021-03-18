Causeway Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Causeway Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Celestica worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Celestica by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 78,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Celestica by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Celestica by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 44,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Celestica by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 43,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Celestica by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 251,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLS stock opened at $8.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.79. Celestica Inc. has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $9.38.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Celestica Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CLS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Celestica from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Celestica from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Celestica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.71.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, engineering, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

