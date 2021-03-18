Causeway Capital Management LLC Sells 2,517 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Causeway Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,350 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,517 shares during the quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $14,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SAP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SAP by 138.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,135,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $148,071,000 after acquiring an additional 658,526 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SAP by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,329,392 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,086,069,000 after acquiring an additional 206,969 shares during the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter worth $20,355,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SAP by 192.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 161,575 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,175,000 after acquiring an additional 106,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP during the third quarter worth $11,596,000.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SAP. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SAP from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. SAP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.92.

NYSE SAP opened at $123.62 on Thursday. SAP SE has a one year low of $90.89 and a one year high of $169.30. The company has a market capitalization of $151.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.40.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.02). SAP had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that SAP SE will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

