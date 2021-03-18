Causeway Capital Management LLC Sells 69,611 Shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

Causeway Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 356,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 69,611 shares during the quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $8,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MT. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MT shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Societe Generale raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

In other news, major shareholder Arcelormittal sold 40,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total value of $644,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MT opened at $27.20 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.12. The stock has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 2.07. ArcelorMittal has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $27.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. ArcelorMittal had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

