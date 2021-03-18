CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $20.10

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.10 and traded as high as $23.58. CB Financial Services shares last traded at $22.93, with a volume of 24,008 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on CBFV. DA Davidson lowered shares of CB Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CB Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $124.21 million, a PE ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.34.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.36. CB Financial Services had a negative net margin of 15.62% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $13.41 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that CB Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBFV. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in CB Financial Services by 116.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 7,946 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 266,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the period. 26.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CB Financial Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:CBFV)

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts.

