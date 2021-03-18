CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC) Short Interest Update

CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the February 11th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of CBSC stock opened at $1.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.20. CB Scientific has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $2.50.

CB Scientific Company Profile

CB Scientific, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides products and services in the ambulatory non-invasive cardiac monitoring space. The company's FDA and CE cleared EKG devices, interactive cloud-based acquisition software, and smartphone apps for both iOS and Android platforms, offers compliance for patients at risk of abnormal heart rhythms and information for physicians.

