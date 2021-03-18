CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of CCL Industries from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CCL Industries from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CCL Industries from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of CCL Industries from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on CCL Industries from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CCDBF remained flat at $$55.97 during trading on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.70. CCL Industries has a one year low of $24.20 and a one year high of $56.49.

CCL Industries Company Profile

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The company's CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.