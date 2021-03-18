Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) will report $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cenovus Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.15. Cenovus Energy reported earnings of ($0.72) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 106.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will report full year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.67. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cenovus Energy.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 14.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CVE shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Cenovus Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Cenovus Energy from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James raised Cenovus Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered Cenovus Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cenovus Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.52.

CVE opened at $8.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $8.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0137 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVE. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 851.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,580,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,715,000 after buying an additional 4,099,432 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Cenovus Energy by 1,524.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,972,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727,707 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Cenovus Energy by 378.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,202,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323,585 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cenovus Energy by 1,132.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,433,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cenovus Energy by 98.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,959,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950,797 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

