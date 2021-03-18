Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) – KeyCorp boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.07. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s FY2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.80 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded Centennial Resource Development from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.53.

NASDAQ:CDEV opened at $4.64 on Thursday. Centennial Resource Development has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $6.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 6.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.03.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.23). Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 84.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,245 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Triad Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 77,746 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 9,117 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,242 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 10,966 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 121.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,074 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 13,773 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 53.72% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

