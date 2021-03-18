Centrica (LON:CNA) Sets New 12-Month High at $56.74

Shares of Centrica plc (LON:CNA) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 56.74 ($0.74) and last traded at GBX 55.98 ($0.73), with a volume of 4166692 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 54.98 ($0.72).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 68 ($0.89) target price on shares of Centrica in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Centrica from GBX 66 ($0.86) to GBX 67 ($0.88) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Centrica from GBX 45 ($0.59) to GBX 50 ($0.65) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 52.22 ($0.68).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 389.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 52.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 46.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 79.23.

Centrica Company Profile (LON:CNA)

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Norway, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

