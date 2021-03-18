CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.61.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GIB. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of CGI from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on CGI from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised their target price on CGI from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CGI in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of NYSE GIB traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.15. The stock had a trading volume of 634 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,653. The firm has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.68. CGI has a twelve month low of $46.32 and a twelve month high of $81.54.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.09. CGI had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CGI will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CGI by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its position in shares of CGI by 10.0% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CGI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 51.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

