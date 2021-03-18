Change Path LLC Buys Shares of 5,805 Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM)

Change Path LLC bought a new stake in Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Altus Midstream in the third quarter valued at $229,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at $797,000. 12.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on ALTM shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Altus Midstream from $10.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altus Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Altus Midstream from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

Altus Midstream stock opened at $56.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.43 and its 200-day moving average is $44.65. The company has a market cap of $914.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Altus Midstream has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $59.73.

Altus Midstream Company owns gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets in the Permian Basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its assets included approximately 178 miles of in-service natural gas gathering, 55 miles of residue gas, and 38 miles of natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines; three cryogenic processing trains; and an NGL truck loading terminal with six lease automatic custody transfer units and eight NGL bullet tanks.

