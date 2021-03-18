Change Path LLC Has $256,000 Position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Change Path LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Change Path LLC’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 10,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $903,563.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 985 shares in the company, valued at $81,764.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Zach Koff sold 1,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $131,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 380,265 shares of company stock valued at $42,582,014 in the last three months. 14.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $83.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $64.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $77.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.32.

Shares of SHAK stock opened at $124.45 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.89 and a 200-day moving average of $89.41. Shake Shack Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $138.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.74, a P/E/G ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shake Shack Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.