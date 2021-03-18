Change Path LLC Makes New Investment in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Change Path LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVS. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Novartis by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Novartis by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 9.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NVS opened at $85.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.79. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $70.23 and a 12-month high of $98.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $3.3784 per share. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. Novartis’s payout ratio is presently 39.69%.

NVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

