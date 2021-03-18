Change Path LLC Purchases Shares of 1,031 Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Change Path LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,031 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Atlassian by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Atlassian by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in Atlassian by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Atlassian by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TEAM shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Atlassian from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on Atlassian from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Pritchard Capital raised their price target on Atlassian from $243.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.94.

TEAM opened at $234.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a PE ratio of -129.28, a PEG ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $239.65 and a 200-day moving average of $215.75. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52 week low of $111.91 and a 52 week high of $262.40.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $501.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.87 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 25.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

