Change Path LLC Purchases Shares of 2,354 iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Change Path LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYJ. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 127.0% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:IYJ opened at $105.37 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $123.05 and a 1 year high of $158.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.04 and its 200 day moving average is $94.59.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

