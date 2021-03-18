Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,884 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $2,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRL. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 47.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,267,881 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $287,111,000 after acquiring an additional 409,339 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 138.1% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 166,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,749,000 after acquiring an additional 96,700 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 226,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,495,000 after acquiring an additional 90,937 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 263.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after acquiring an additional 77,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 810,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $202,613,000 after acquiring an additional 67,238 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Argus upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.00.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $292.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $279.86 and a 200 day moving average of $249.04. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.58 and a fifty-two week high of $303.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.78, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.28. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $790.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.98 million. Analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 8,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.70, for a total transaction of $2,460,649.50. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.92, for a total value of $492,316.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,680 shares in the company, valued at $9,311,385.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,207 shares of company stock worth $24,751,163 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

