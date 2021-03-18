Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Invests $296,000 in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 636 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,022,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,065,847,000 after acquiring an additional 686,768 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $280,017,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,504,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,742,475,000 after acquiring an additional 624,512 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,804,000. Finally, Swedbank boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 991,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $457,704,000 after acquiring an additional 323,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMO opened at $442.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.21 and a 1 year high of $532.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $476.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $467.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 8.42%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TMO. Cowen boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $566.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $527.35.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

