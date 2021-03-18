Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Makes New $165,000 Investment in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 209.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,904,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,664,000 after acquiring an additional 16,186,449 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,211,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,139 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 57.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,954,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,785 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 388.0% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,577,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,666,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,867,000 after acquiring an additional 875,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

CARR stock opened at $39.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.09. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CARR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Vertical Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.40.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Read More: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.