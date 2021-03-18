Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Makes New $190,000 Investment in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,186 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 368,227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $59,109,000 after purchasing an additional 18,833 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,323 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 465,227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $74,674,000 after acquiring an additional 176,763 shares in the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,878,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 453,135 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $72,733,000 after acquiring an additional 29,289 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $174.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $180.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett raised Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.06.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

