Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Makes New $211,000 Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 120 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,724,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,302,309,000 after purchasing an additional 112,807 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 44,364.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534,862 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,045,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,463,950,000 after purchasing an additional 119,613 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,772,374,000 after purchasing an additional 59,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 653.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $441,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,887 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,082.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $2,145.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,035.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,758.53.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $15.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,072.40.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

