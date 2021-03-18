Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $4,224,891.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,380,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DE opened at $379.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.24. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $106.14 and a 1 year high of $380.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.87 billion, a PE ratio of 43.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.98%.

DE has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $341.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.20.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

