Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 299.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 526,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,750,000 after buying an additional 395,014 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 615,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,613,000 after buying an additional 104,559 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $394,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 198,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,830,000 after buying an additional 33,831 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 5,540 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $52.78 on Thursday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $48.55 and a 12 month high of $55.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.17.

See Also: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.