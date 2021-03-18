Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Acquires 72,779 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 91.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,779 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $10,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,309,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,808 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 15,171,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,678 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,087,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,571 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,129,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,637,000.

Shares of SCZ traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.97. The company had a trading volume of 9,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,513. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.19. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $37.73 and a 52-week high of $73.29.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

