Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Buys 5,406 Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,406 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC owned approximately 1.01% of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FXY. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,345,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 450,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,304,000 after buying an additional 75,024 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,005,000 after purchasing an additional 32,651 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 1,050.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 31,503 shares during the period. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 31,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 9,544 shares during the period.

Shares of FXY traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $86.38. The stock had a trading volume of 202 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,879. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.00. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust has a 12-month low of $84.77 and a 12-month high of $92.01.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Japanese Yen and distributes Japanese Yen in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Japanese Yen plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

