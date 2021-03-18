Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 24,186 iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 24,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kalos Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 7,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 52,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock traded up $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $70.52. 154,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,835,548. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $43.37 and a one year high of $72.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.56.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

