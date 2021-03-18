Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $2.24 Million Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,048,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $332,409,000 after acquiring an additional 667,662 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $12,865,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $452,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,917,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $318,071,000 after acquiring an additional 72,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

TSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.75.

NYSE:TSM traded down $2.59 on Thursday, reaching $116.17. 209,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,974,968. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.14 and its 200-day moving average is $104.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $42.70 and a 1-year high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 28.73%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3527 per share. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

