Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Lowers Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 713 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.53.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,484,516.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.14, for a total transaction of $18,711,753.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,068,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,680,703,439.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 764,346 shares of company stock valued at $252,786,532 over the last 90 days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MA traded down $10.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $367.75. 111,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,536,038. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $348.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $338.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $389.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

