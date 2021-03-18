Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 12,035 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,035 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $432,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $298,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,340,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,690,000 after acquiring an additional 41,721 shares during the period. Finally, Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 471,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,983,000 after acquiring an additional 60,822 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.69. 350,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,645,354. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.