Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS, INC. develops, manufactures, licenses and markets proprietary rapid diagnostic tests in the growing $5 billion point-of-care testing market. Chembio’s two FDA PMA-approved, CLIA-waived, rapid HIV tests are marketed in the U.S. by a third party company. Chembio markets its HIV STAT-PAK line of rapid HIV tests internationally to government and donor-funded programs directly and through distributors. Chembio also has rapid tests for veterinary tuberculosis and chagas disease. In 2007 Chembio received a U.S. patent for its Dual Path Platform technology which has significant advantages over lateral-flow technologies. This technology is providing Chembio with a significant pipeline of business opportunities for the development and manufacture of new products based on DPP. Chembio is licensed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as well as the U. S. Department of Agriculture, and is certified for the global market under the International Standards Organization directive 13.485. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Craig Hallum upgraded Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Chembio Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.83.

CEMI opened at $4.42 on Tuesday. Chembio Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $2.71 and a twelve month high of $15.89. The firm has a market cap of $89.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.29.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 73.70% and a negative net margin of 76.55%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chembio Diagnostics will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Chembio Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. 31.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, Dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

