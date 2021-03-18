Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Stock Position Raised by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,165,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 153.3% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,384,000 after acquiring an additional 16,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.45, for a total value of $268,489.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,226 shares in the company, valued at $3,277,677.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.30, for a total value of $1,098,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,430,975.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,010 shares of company stock worth $2,680,840 in the last 90 days. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CHE opened at $450.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $479.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $494.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $330.01 and a 52-week high of $560.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13. Chemed had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 38.13%. The business had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 17.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.75%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $532.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Chemed from $600.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

