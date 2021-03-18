Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Director Sells $331,973.50 in Stock

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Director David B. Kilpatrick sold 4,397 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $331,973.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,319. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

LNG stock traded down $2.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,553,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,986. The firm has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.89. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.59 and a 12 month high of $77.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.60.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LNG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,173 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,808 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 28,334 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,852 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 86.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

