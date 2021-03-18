Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Scotiabank

Chevron (NYSE:CVX)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by research analysts at Scotiabank in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $115.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $108.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.39.

NYSE CVX opened at $108.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chevron has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $112.70. The company has a market capitalization of $208.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

