Chewy, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Chewy in a report released on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.02. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chewy’s FY2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CHWY. UBS Group lowered Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chewy from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wedbush upped their price target on Chewy from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Chewy from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Chewy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.11.

Shares of CHWY opened at $81.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.35. Chewy has a 52-week low of $26.39 and a 52-week high of $120.00. The firm has a market cap of $33.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.58 and a beta of 0.26.

In other news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 17,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total value of $1,381,766.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,919.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 11,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total value of $1,195,964.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 130,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,097,079.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 350,660 shares of company stock valued at $35,459,290. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Chewy by 155.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,778,000 after buying an additional 1,432,658 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Chewy by 489.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,559,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,706,000 after buying an additional 1,294,490 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Chewy by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,518,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,357,000 after buying an additional 591,960 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chewy by 675.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 613,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,648,000 after buying an additional 534,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Chewy by 140.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 699,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,851,000 after buying an additional 408,200 shares in the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

