ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) & Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) Head to Head Comparison

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) and ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aphria and ChromaDex’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aphria $405.96 million 16.11 -$63.21 million ($0.06) -344.17 ChromaDex $46.29 million 17.76 -$32.15 million ($0.52) -23.69

ChromaDex has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aphria. Aphria is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ChromaDex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Aphria has a beta of 2.67, meaning that its share price is 167% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ChromaDex has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Aphria and ChromaDex, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aphria 0 3 6 0 2.67 ChromaDex 0 0 3 0 3.00

Aphria currently has a consensus target price of $17.79, suggesting a potential downside of 13.87%. ChromaDex has a consensus target price of $14.33, suggesting a potential upside of 16.34%. Given ChromaDex’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ChromaDex is more favorable than Aphria.

Profitability

This table compares Aphria and ChromaDex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aphria -36.10% -2.30% -1.66% ChromaDex -39.86% -100.14% -50.35%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.3% of Aphria shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.7% of ChromaDex shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.9% of ChromaDex shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria Inc. cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands. It serves patients and consumers through distributors and online. The company is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

ChromaDex Company Profile

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function. It also provides reference standards and fine chemicals to conduct quality control of raw materials and consumer products in dietary supplements, cosmetics, food and beverages, and pharmaceutical industries. The company markets and sells its products directly in the United States and Canada; and through international distributors. ChromaDex Corporation is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

