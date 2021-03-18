ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ChromaDex Corporation and its subsidiaries supply phytochemical reference standards and reference materials, related contract services, and products for the dietary supplement, nutraceutical, food and beverage, functional food, pharmaceutical and cosmetic markets. ChromaDex’s core business strategy is to use the intellectual property harnessed by its expertise in the area of natural products and in the creation of reference materials to the industry as the basis for providing new and alternative, green, mass marketable products to its customers. The Company’s main priority is to create industry-accepted information, and to provide products and services to every layer of the functional food, pharmaceutical, personal care and dietary supplement markets. The company markets and sells its products in the United States and Canada. It offers its products through distributors in Europe, South America, Korea, India, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CDXC. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of ChromaDex from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of ChromaDex from $7.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of ChromaDex in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CDXC stock opened at $12.32 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.71. The firm has a market cap of $822.22 million, a PE ratio of -32.42 and a beta of 1.49. ChromaDex has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $23.66.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 39.86% and a negative return on equity of 100.14%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ChromaDex will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Block sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $263,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,529.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ChromaDex by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,896,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,905,000 after purchasing an additional 92,329 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,083,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after acquiring an additional 179,701 shares in the last quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC grew its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 714,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 142,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 36.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 638,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 171,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 189.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 153,819 shares in the last quarter. 24.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

