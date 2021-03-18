Chubb (NYSE:CB) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Chubb from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $138.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Chubb from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $138.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chubb from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chubb has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $160.00.

CB stock opened at $173.45 on Wednesday. Chubb has a 12-month low of $87.35 and a 12-month high of $176.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $78.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.72.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.36. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 30.86%.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 6,250 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $1,000,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,289,841.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,600 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $924,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,921 shares in the company, valued at $16,822,061.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,087 shares of company stock worth $3,690,300 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,748,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 25,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,307,000. Finally, PhiloSmith Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Chubb by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 90,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,967,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

