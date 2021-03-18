CIBC Raises BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target to C$100.00

BRP (TSE:DOO) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$79.00 to C$100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DOO. UBS Group upped their price target on BRP from C$82.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded BRP from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$75.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Thursday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on BRP from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 26th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on BRP from C$88.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Securities restated an action list buy rating on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$89.14.

TSE DOO opened at C$97.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$92.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$80.04. BRP has a 12-month low of C$18.56 and a 12-month high of C$101.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.66.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

