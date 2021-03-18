Cibc World Markets Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 55.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 77,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,921 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $10,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 9.4% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 24,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 9.9% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $155.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.38. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.56 and a 12-month high of $159.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 294.25 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.69, for a total transaction of $3,093,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 63,671 shares in the company, valued at $9,849,266.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total transaction of $12,872,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 760,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,849,339.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,428,900. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on MAR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett increased their price objective on Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Marriott International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.85.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

