Cibc World Markets Corp Buys 108,417 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 1,505.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,417 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $16,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MHK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 172.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,252,000 after buying an additional 111,552 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,817,000 after purchasing an additional 21,231 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 140,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,701,000 after purchasing an additional 9,166 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $297,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,228. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total value of $927,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,360 shares in the company, valued at $12,128,855.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,580 shares of company stock worth $2,130,390 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

MHK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist lifted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $160.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Mohawk Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Mohawk Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

NYSE MHK opened at $185.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.72 and its 200 day moving average is $132.15. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.62 and a fifty-two week high of $192.57.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.66. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

