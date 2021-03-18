Cibc World Markets Corp Buys 327,523 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 113.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 616,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 327,523 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $14,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 148,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 58,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Get The Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

In related news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 5,714 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $150,049.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 628,019 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $16,799,508.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

NYSE IPG opened at $29.93 on Thursday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.63 and a 52-week high of $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.34 and a 200-day moving average of $22.21.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from The Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.96%.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.