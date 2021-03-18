Cibc World Markets Corp Has $12.42 Million Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,401 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $12,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRU. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 9.7% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 12.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 104,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after buying an additional 11,623 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 5.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 176,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,206,000 after purchasing an additional 9,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $93.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $36.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -258.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.62 and a 1-year high of $94.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $15.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.98 billion. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.35%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PRU shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.23.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total value of $743,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $470,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

