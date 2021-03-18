Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases 13,154 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 82.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,154 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Humana were worth $11,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 80,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,053,000 after acquiring an additional 25,222 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $895,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 28,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,718,000 after buying an additional 9,262 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $821,000. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus boosted their price target on Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Humana from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $429.00 to $479.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $458.95.

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 27,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.14, for a total value of $10,412,841.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,361 shares in the company, valued at $40,975,628.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total value of $1,396,940.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,939,181.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $403.13 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $386.28 and a 200-day moving average of $406.38. The company has a market capitalization of $52.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.25 and a 52-week high of $474.70.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.76 billion. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

