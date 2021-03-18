Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) PT Raised to $130.00

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) had its price target boosted by MKM Partners from $110.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. MKM Partners’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cincinnati Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.57.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $106.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.61. The company has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.59. Cincinnati Financial has a 12 month low of $46.07 and a 12 month high of $108.99.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter valued at $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 165.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

