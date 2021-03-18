Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $15,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Cintas by 117.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. William Blair raised shares of Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS traded down $2.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $340.68. 16,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,509. The company has a market cap of $35.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $339.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $340.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $154.33 and a 52-week high of $369.20.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The business services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.