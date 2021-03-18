Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share.

CTAS opened at $343.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. Cintas has a 12 month low of $154.33 and a 12 month high of $369.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $339.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $340.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th were given a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

A number of research firms have commented on CTAS. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. William Blair raised shares of Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cintas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.30.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

