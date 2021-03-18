Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CTAS opened at $343.22 on Thursday. Cintas has a twelve month low of $154.33 and a twelve month high of $369.20. The company has a market capitalization of $36.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $339.08 and a 200 day moving average of $340.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. William Blair raised shares of Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.30.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

