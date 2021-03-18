Cintas Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 484 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 849% compared to the typical daily volume of 51 call options.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CTAS shares. William Blair upgraded shares of Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $261.00 to $324.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.40.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $343.22 on Thursday. Cintas has a 52-week low of $154.33 and a 52-week high of $369.20. The company has a market cap of $36.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $339.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $340.54.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cintas will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.99%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

