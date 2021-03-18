CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 467,300 shares, an increase of 35.0% from the February 11th total of 346,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

CIR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on CIRCOR International from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Get CIRCOR International alerts:

In related news, VP Tanya Dawkins sold 1,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total transaction of $41,515.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,651.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sumit Mehrotra sold 4,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total value of $160,848.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,874.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in CIRCOR International by 206.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in CIRCOR International in the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in CIRCOR International in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in CIRCOR International in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in CIRCOR International in the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

CIR stock opened at $39.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.42 and a 200-day moving average of $33.42. CIRCOR International has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $43.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $790.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 2.65.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.04). CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 21.05%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CIRCOR International will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc provides flow control products and services for the industrial and aerospace, and defense markets. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, automatic recirculation valves, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, landing gear components, pneumatic controls, electro-mechanical controls, and other flow control products and systems.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.