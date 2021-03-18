Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 297,352 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 91,146 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $13,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 327,697,698 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,664,472,000 after acquiring an additional 6,274,151 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,592,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,727,018,000 after acquiring an additional 8,276,836 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,724,880 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,446,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,231 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,279,910 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,444,527,000 after acquiring an additional 535,117 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,969,760 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $825,999,000 after buying an additional 528,568 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. DZ Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 541,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,109,332. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.84. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $33.31 and a one year high of $49.74. The company has a market cap of $208.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 6,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $279,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,794 shares of company stock worth $1,111,433 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

